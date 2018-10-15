× Frank and Kathy Chat with Celebrity Chef Kari Karch about Halloween Recipes, Health Regarding Being Vegan and MORE!

Frank and Kathy are joined in-studio with celebrity chef and brand ambassador of Kenmore appliances Kari Karch who talked to us about some fun and easy recipes for this halloween season. Frank, Kathy and Kari also talked about what it’s like being a vegan and discussing whether or not it’s a healthy life style choice. For more information about Kari and her fun and delicious recipes go to Karikarch.com.