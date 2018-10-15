× “Elton Jim” explains how you can criticize your favorite teams or idols and still be a diehard fan — and a better fan!

In this 126th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how he was harshly criticized on social media for criticizing Chicago Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon for his decisions during their recent playoff losses. Jim believes reality rather than blind faith is how to solve problems and improve. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, adds to the conversation, offering why social media isn’t breeding open-minded discussions.