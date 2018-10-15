× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 10.14.18 | Apple Picking Tips, 100 Years of the Chopin Theater and the Armstrong Brothers

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

“Elton” Jim Turano rides co-pilot with Dean for a laugh filled Sunday morning.

Dean helps celebrate 100 years of the Chopin Theater in Wicker Park and dives into the theater’s storied history in the neighborhood and upcoming celebratory events.

He also shares his interview with the sons of Neil Armstrong who discuss their father’s place in American history and his portrayal in the new film “First Man”.

In FoodTime, Dean chats with the owner of Apple Holler orchard about the many varieties of apples pickers can enjoy and tips on how to keep your apples fresh.