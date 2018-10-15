× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.15.18: Steve is back!

Steve Bertrand is back. Steve recaps his recent visit to England. In other royal news, Meghan Markle is pregnant. Bill and Wendy talk about odd royal baby names! Noted pet expert Steve Dale joins the show to discuss the FDA’s Alert on some flea/tick products, grain free diets, Halloween safety tips for pets, and much more. Wendy finally saw ‘A Star is Born.’ Eric Zorn checks in with us to talk about the last televised Illinois gubernatorial debate, the LaQuan McDonald shooting conspiracy case, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.