B2B – Ep. 56 All the Islay Pt I

Scotland’s Islay makes some of the most distinctive and immediately recognizable whiskey in the world, from graceful and honeyed to richly peated, smoky and briny. The Barrel to Bottle crew teams up with the Whiskey Hotline in a guided tasting of all eight active distilleries on the Island, with lots of fun facts and Islay info along the way. Part I covers the less peaty distilleries: Bruichladdich, Bunnahabhain, Bowmore and Kilchoman. Keep an eye out for Part II coming next week!

