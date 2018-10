× Alzheimer’s Assocation of Illinois: “You can live a wonderful…life with Alzheimer’s while we’re searching for that cure”

Alzheimers Assocation of Illinois Media Relations Senior Manager Kaylin Risvold and Chicago Walk Planning Committee Member Mary Fus join Jon Hansen to explain how their organization helps those with Alzheimer’s to live a normal and happy life. Mary tells Jon about his mother, who has suffered from the disease for 10 years, and about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.