× WGN Radio Theatre #326: Suspense, Mysterious Traveler & Screen Guild Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 13, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Black Door” Starring: Robert Readick; (11-19-61). Next we have: “Mysterious Traveler: Death Laughs Last” Starring: Maurice Tarplin; (09-24-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “Screen Guild Theatre: Suspicion” Starring: Joan Fontaine; (01-04-43).

