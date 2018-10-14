× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/14/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson presents an hour long recap of the final broadcast governor’s debate in light of the upcoming November 6th election. Highlighting some of the most vital points throughout the debate, Rick discusses the opening statements; the importance of the debate being held in Quincy, IL; and much more.

Then, Rick speaks with Tribune Investigative reporter, Todd Lighty, about his extensive pieces covering the off-shore investments of both Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker. Todd shares what information he was able to uncover, as well as what he could not; accusations of Pritzker not paying income taxes; and other investments that wealthy candidates have.