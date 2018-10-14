MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Chicago Bears completes a reception against Torry McTyer #24 of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/14/18): Full Bears @ Dolphins Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins. Join the guys as they poke holes and look for answers in a turnover-laden, defensively weak effort that puts the club at 3-2 heading into a big home match up with the Patriots next week.