The Hamp & O'B Show with Koz (10/14/18): Full Bears @ Dolphins Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins. Join the guys as they poke holes and look for answers in a turnover-laden, defensively weak effort that puts the club at 3-2 heading into a big home match up with the Patriots next week.