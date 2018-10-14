× Pinch Hitters 10/14/18: Hannah Stanley fills in for Brian Noonan

Hannah Stanley fills in for Brian Noonan with a shortened show and is joined by producer Ben Anderson and Roger Badesch. Hannah starts off by sharing the 16th Annual Downers Grove South Marching Mustang Music Bowl she announced with WGN Radio’s John Hansen. We also hear about her upcoming open mic night Oct. 24th at Zanies in St. Charles. Hannah and Ben then discuss the recent LaCroix lawsuit and how it has affected her family. Later, Hannah and Roger Badesch talk about the International Olympic Committee and how they have narrowed down the field of city selections. The show ends on a happy note as we hear about the junior from the University of Oregon who became the first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike.