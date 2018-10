× Pinball Wizard Gary Stern: The Evolution of the Game Since the 1930’s, Chicago’s Pinball Expo, New Games: Marvel’s Deadpool and Iron Maiden

Gary Stern, CEO of Chicago-based Stern Pinball joins Dave Plier to trace their Chicago-based company’s lineage from the early 1930’s to the founding of modern pinball, the growth of Arcade Bars across the country, a preview of Chicago’s Pinball Expo and new games Marvel’s Deadpool and Iron Maiden.