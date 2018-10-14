Mary’s Bran Baked Fish & Other Fall Recipes

It’s that time of year where the cold weather brings on cravings of comfort food! From pumpkin everything to big bowls of cream based meals, it’s hard not to indulge in heartier dishes to keep you warm. But Fall doesn’t mean you have to give up being healthy, and Mary Sandberg Boyle shows us how to warm up this Fall with a healthy Bran Baked Fish recipe using Grain Berry’s Multi-Bran Flakes. Try her healthy dish and be sure to also check out other Fall recipes inspired by Grain Berry cereal below!

And don’t forget – you can win a $100 Jewel-Osco gift card and four boxes Grain Berry cereal to try out all these Fall dishes. Be sure to enter the Grain Berry Fall Into Eating giveaway today.

Mary’s Bran Baked Fish (Recipe below)

INGREDIENTS

1- 3/4 cups Grain Berry Multi-Bran Flakes

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted

1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 pound frozen or fresh perch fillets, thawed, drained or fresh cod

DIRECTIONS

In electric blender or food processor, crush cereal into fine crumbs. Add garlic powder, basil, lemon peel, cheese and margarine. Place in shallow pan or plate. Set aside. In small bowl, combine yogurt, salt, pepper, lemon juice and ketchup. Coat fish with yogurt mixture then, cereal mixture, covering completely. Place in single layer, on shallow baking pan. I use parchment paper but you can coat the pan with cooking spray. Bake at 400°F about 10 minutes. Turn fish. Bake 10 minutes longer or until fish flakes.

Healthy Grain Berry Inspired Fall Recipes (Links to recipes below)

Disclaimer: This post is sponsored by Grain Berry.