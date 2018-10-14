× Jeff “Hollywood” Hammond Talks Talledega, NASCAR Playoffs and Crew Chief Wisdom

All time great Crew Chief and Nascar on Fox commentator Jeff Hammond joins Dane “On The Road” to break down playoff action and the critical importance of the crew chief, driver relationship. Hear as Jeff shares perspective on current challenges of teams, sponsors and the sport. Jeff also fill us in on latest with storm relief efforts in the Carolinas and new great ways that Jeff is helping preserve, protect and showcase memorabilia, memories and more at jeffhammondstore.com