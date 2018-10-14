× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 182: Bears-Dolphins Postgame Show

The Bears fell to the Miami Dolphins 31-28 in overtime Sunday afternoon in South Beach. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on what went wrong for the Bears, who were unable to score in the first half despite having an extra week to prepare. They also discuss the untimely turnovers, the coaching decisions, and react to postgame comments from head coach, Matt Magy, and quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

