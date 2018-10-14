× ‘Calling All Stations.. Clear the Air Lanes!: It’s Rich Koz on Mad Magazine’s ‘Svengoolie’ Feature, The Bicentennial of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’, Halloween Hijinks

Chicago’s Very Own, Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Executive Producer Jim Roche, join Dave in studio to talk about all things Halloween, his new 6 page Svengoolie spread in iconic Mad Magazine, the bicentennial of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ and his upcoming hosting gig on WGN Nightside on Monday October 29th at 11pm! You can find more information at svengoolie.com

What is your favorite horror movie of all time?