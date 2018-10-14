× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough 10/14/18: Fall travel stories and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical review (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian and Cody react to Brian’s appearance on Chicago Med and swap fall travel stories with Roe Conn’s producer Jeff Carlin. Plus: Brian’s “regular guy theatre review” of the Broadway in Chicago production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Oriental Theatre.

Experience the live countdown and reaction to Brian’s “big moment” on Chicago Med, as he and Cody begin recording the podcast live just moments before the opening scene of the episode in which he appears.

Then, Brian talks about how excited he is about his upcoming Steve Bertrand Travel trip to England. He talks about the accent and fashion he plans to pick up, and why packing stresses him out. Jeff Carlin, Roe Conn’s producer, joins the podcast just as Brian explains the concept of a “punting tour,” which, to Cody and Jeff’s surprise, does not involve football.

Speaking of travel, Cody explains how he ended up with a pair of round-trip tickets to Belize and why he planned his honeymoon less than two weeks before his actual honeymoon. Jeff explains the “beach theory” of why nobody should really worry about going to the beach, no matter how they look.

Then, Brian and Jeff joke about the hilarious backlash to Melania Trump’s pith helmet and chastise Cody for not hearing about that time President Trump had toilet paper on his shoe and nobody told him about it.

Brian then gives his “regular theatre guy review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Oriental Theatre. The cast was great, his mom loved it, and he definitely recommends it — after all, he stayed awake during the whole first half (which is not a thing that always happens)! Hear him give the show a rave review and learn why you should get your tickets while they’re available.