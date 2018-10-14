This combination of March 20, 2018, file photos shows Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, and J.B. Pritzker, his Democratic challenger in the November election. (AP Photo/File)
A recap of the final governor’s debate
Rick Pearson presents an hour long recap of the final broadcast governor’s debate in light of the upcoming November 6th election. Highlighting some of the most vital points throughout the debate, Rick discusses the opening statements; the importance of the debate being held in Quincy, IL; and much more.