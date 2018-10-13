× “Should WWE Cancel Crown Jewel with Marcus Gilmer” Episode 87, October 13, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Mashable writer Marcus Gilmer joins the show to discuss his recent article, “Here’s why WWE fans are talking about the mysterious disappearance of a Saudi Arabian journalist.”

With today’s Washington Post story, “‘You can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered’,” should WWE cancel Crown Jewel?