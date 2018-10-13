× Political opposition researcher talks national headlines with Sonia Van Meter

Sonia Van Meter is a finalist for the Mars One mission joins the show to talk about an update on the plans. As a political opposition researcher, she chats with Matt Bubala live from Texas to chat about the latest headlines in politics. Throughout the 2 a.m. hour, they discuss national headlines like Beto O’Rouke and his successful skills to raise 38 million dollars. They also discuss Donald Trump and Kanye West’s White House Lunch. Van Meter comments on Michael Avenatti, Stormi Daniels’ lawyer about shutting down rumors that clients were accusing Brett Kavanaugh of online hoaxes. Tune in for the full story.