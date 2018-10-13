OTL#626: Combatting climate change in IL, The City podcast, The Secret History of Otis Rush

Posted 4:08 PM, October 13, 2018, by

Mike Stephen showcases his muscle-t in support of combatting climate change.

Mike Stephen learns about Illinois’ efforts to combat climate change with the executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, gets the lowdown on a story about Chicago with the creator of a new podcast called The City, and discovers the Secret History of legendary Chicago Bluesman Otis Rush with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave).  The local music this week is brought to you by Scamlines.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.