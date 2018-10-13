× OTL#626: Combatting climate change in IL, The City podcast, The Secret History of Otis Rush

Mike Stephen learns about Illinois’ efforts to combat climate change with the executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, gets the lowdown on a story about Chicago with the creator of a new podcast called The City, and discovers the Secret History of legendary Chicago Bluesman Otis Rush with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by Scamlines.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.