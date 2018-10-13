× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 10/13/18

Today on this very short edition of ‘On The Road‘ Dane started off the show by talking with the President of Connie’s Pizza, Mike Stolfe, to talk about the new limited time only Chance The Rapper number 3 pizza where 55% of the proceeds will go to Chance’s charity, SocialWorks. Next Dane is joined with Max Garrone to discuss the event coming up THIS Sunday October 14th called Mexico in a Bottle. Last but not least, Dane is joined ‘on the road’ via phone with Laura Coyle with the West Suburban Community Pantry to talk to us about their 7th annual Chef’s Culinary Challenge happening on October 21st.