Matt Bubala Full Show 10-13-2018

In this full show episode, Matt is back to cover a range of topics! In the first hour, he chats with good friend of the show, Sonia Van Meter about politics. At 4 a.m., Matt chats with a senior political analyst, Malik Ayub Sumbal in Singapore about the disappearance of The Washington Post reporter, Jamal Khashoggi. The gang gets calls from out of state and even Germany! Roger and Matt chat with listeners about childhood homes and winning the lottery. Matt’s son Jack also makes a special appearance to cover sports headlines. Tune in for all the fun!