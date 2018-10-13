× Dane talks to Mezcalista Max Garrone about Mezcal, Mexico in a Bottle, and Mezcal Culture and MORE!

Dane is joined ‘On The Road’ with mezcalista, Max Garrone to talk about what it’s like being a Mezcal ambassador and talks about his mission and vision behind Mezcal. Max also tells us about an event that will be holding THIS Sunday October 14th at the Logan Square Auditorium from 3pm – 7pm central time. Mexico in a Bottle, now in it’s 3rd year, is a grand tasting and the largest of its kind in the United States. Get your tickets here!