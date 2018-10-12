× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/18: Illinois MBA apps are dropping, Dealing with Workaholic Bosses, & Learning From Our 1900’s Past

Ilyce Glink closed out the busy business week with Andrea Hanis to look at the surprising dip in MBA applications along with the new piece of home hardware from non-other than Facebook. Tom Gimbel shared some perspective on how to deal with a boss that is a workaholic, Steve LeVine is looking at the future by analyzing the past in his latest future series on social/political/economic struggles, and Front Row Phyllis is focusing on all the entertainment going on in and around the city.