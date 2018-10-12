Video: WGN Radio Recess visits Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-up

Michael Heidemann leads the WGN Radio Recess crew straight into autumn with a visit to Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-up, located on Goose Island. The pop-up lasts until November 3rd and features drinks, food trucks, carnival games, live DJ’s, and a big corn maze. Beth Bortz, the creative director of Jack’s, says her and her husband set out to recreate the suburban pumpkin patch experience right in the heart of Chicago with added twists and surprises the grown-ups can enjoy after hours.

