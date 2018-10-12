Michael Heidemann leads the WGN Radio Recess crew straight into autumn with a visit to Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-up, located on Goose Island. The pop-up lasts until November 3rd and features drinks, food trucks, carnival games, live DJ’s, and a big corn maze. Beth Bortz, the creative director of Jack’s, says her and her husband set out to recreate the suburban pumpkin patch experience right in the heart of Chicago with added twists and surprises the grown-ups can enjoy after hours.
Video: WGN Radio Recess visits Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-up
-
Video: WGN Radio Recess Goes to the Happy Place
-
Frank Fontana Show | Full Show 10/7/18
-
Taylor Swift “1989” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album
-
Pinch Hitters 09/02/18: Dometi Pongo discusses The Artists Lounge, and finding new music with Michael Heidemann
-
Video: WGN Radio Recess at Saint Lou’s Assembly for Chicago Tribune FOOD BOWL
-
-
Video: WGN Radio Recess Learns Aerial Dance
-
The Power of the “Open Mic”, Talking Creativity with Dometi Pongo, Best Dad Jokes of All Time and Local Chicago Music All Night Long! | Michael Heidemann (Full Show Sept 2nd)
-
Video: Radio Recess – 29Rooms
-
The Rum of Puerto Rico is coming to Chicago!
-
Blind Melon “Blind Melon” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album
-
-
Beck “Odelay” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album
-
2 Guys 1 Album VS. Beastie Boys “Licensed to Ill”
-
The pumpkin spice takeover is here