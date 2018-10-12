× The Supreme Court post-Kavanaugh, Anita Alvarez on Van Dyke, Canadian pot, Nic Cage movies & more

Author & Supreme Court historian Professor Lucas Powe joins Rich and Tina to discuss how Brett Kavanaugh will change the Supreme Court.

Former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez discusses whether the jury got it right with Jason Van Dyke, who she charged with murder.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann and Horwood Marcus & Berk Marketing and Business Development Manager Jason Klika to discuss breaking legal news involving Canada legalizing pot, the NCAA bribery trial, Harvey Weinstein heading back to court, the Kanye/Trump bromance and more.