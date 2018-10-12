The Opening Bell 10/12/18: The Market Correction We’ve All Been Waiting For…
One of the worst performing days of the market the year happened this week and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) explained exactly what that means for long term plans. Steve Grzanich and Paul also touched on how this could be a buying opportunity for some while he also thinks the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes should take some time to incorporate themselves into the economy (pnolte@kingsviewam.com). Greg McBride (Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com) then shifted the conversation to ATM fees and how a Bankrate survey found average ATM surcharges are up for the 14th year in a row and thankfully Chicago has the third lowest average ATM fess by US metro area.