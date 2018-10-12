× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.12.18: Open House Chicago, Lori Lightfoot running for mayor, fun stuff to do this weekend and Bright Side of Life

John Williams begins his show with a follow-up to yesterday’s conversation on tear-jerker movie scenes. And, he wonders what your experience was with listening to Kanye West’s lunch meeting with President Trump yesterday, in today’s NewsClick. Open House Chicago Manager Eric Rogers and bKL Architecture Founding Principal Tom Kerwin then pop by to describe the architecture walking tour that spans across the city of Chicago this weekend. Mayoral Candidate Lori Lightfoot also joins the show to explain what she thinks is the best way to improve neighborhoods and eliminate violence in Chicago. Finally, John, Violeta and Elif give you fun things to do this weekend and the Bright Side of Life segment!