Star Wars Resistance Premiere Episode Review

STAR WARS RESISTANCE made its debut this week with the premiere “The Recruit”. Join us for the first installment of “Star Wars Resistance: Declassified” as we break down the initial episode with RFR brother Billy Mac. THE MANDALORIAN continues to be a hot topic of conversation and we have listener feedback and voice mail about the upcoming live action series. Plus, we continue our investigation into the “new” Wilhelm Scream, and come closer to its discovery via evidence from INDIANA JONES and the KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL.