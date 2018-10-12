FILE-This Friday, June 15, 2012, file photo, shows the Chicago skyline. The Chicago area's jobless rate improved to 9.4 percent in June from 10.9 percent a year earlier. Sales of foreclosed homes have been climbing. The region's supply of bank-owned homes is now nearly 19 months. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Open House Chicago: Crown Hall is the “epitome of less is more”
Open House Chicago Manager Eric Rogers and bKL Architecture Founding Principal Tom Kerwin join the show to talk about the free architecture walking tour taking place this weekend across Chicago. The tour includes LondonHouse Chicago, the Chicago Post Office, and a studio Tom designed is featured, too.