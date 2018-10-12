× New Chicago Reader publisher Tracy Baim: “I wouldn’t have taken the Reader over if I didn’t think print could survive in an alternative weekly format in Chicago”

Journalist, author, filmmaker, Windy City Times owner and new Chicago Reader publisher Tracy Baim joins Justin for a great conversation about her new role at the Chicago Reader, what the Reader meant to her while she was growing up, wanting to curate a special print journalism experience, the importance of the digital format, what makes Chicago a special market for alternative weeklies, what the Reader does to survive, how her role at Windy City Times prepared her for this new role, the challenge of balancing the business with the creative, the best ways to monetize the Reader while still keeping it free and the mission to get out into more communities.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook