Love Farmers Markets? Check out “A Mostly Veggie Affair”

With the seasons changing we welcome on Melissa Flynn to discuss the 20th anniversary of Green City Market and the new app they have just released. And if that wasn’t enough they have a fun event coming up on Nov 8th aptly named, “A Mostly Veggie Affair”. Patti and Andrea also discuss their time spent at the performance of “Witch” at the Writers Theater.

