× Chicago’s Womens March, Freak Out Friday, Nick Di Brizzi inspires with “Fight Like A Boss”, Steve Bernas “BBB”, Ace Comic Con, ‘Chicago Vows to Never Forget’ and ‘What’s That From!?’ | FULL SHOW (Oct 12th)

WGN News Anchor Kim Gordon discusses her new series, Chicago Vows to Never Forget, which is airing on SAT 10/13 and SUN 10/14 at 7am, 10am, and 1pm. (The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Kim Gordon traveled with a group from the area to understand why Chicago plays such a pivotal role and what’s being done to preserve survivors’ stories for generations to come.) And are you ready for Ace Comic Con? Well, creator Gareb Shamus joins us live in studio. Additionally, we are happy to welcome on the delightful Barry Sterner of Townstone Financial to keep listeners aware and financially sound. Then, we bring on the inspirational Nick Di Brizzi to talk about his foundation and documentary “Fight Like A Boss”. (He is also having a fundraiser in the Chicago-area on October 14th (Sunday). Nick is a Cystic Fibrosis survivor and double lung transplant recipient and will soon be celebrating his 3 year “lung-iversary”. He is a TV/film actor, the President of The Breathe Like A Boss Foundation, and has recently released the documentary titled, Fight Like A Boss). And to discuss the importance of staying alert and to fight scammers we welcome Steve J. Bernas, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois! We also welcome on Chicago’s Women’s March organizer Harlene Ellin to speak on the significance of this years march and let listeners know how they can be a part of it. Finally, we have our political round table chat about this week in politics and play another episode of “What’s That From!?”.

