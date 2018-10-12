× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.12.18: Technical Friday

Hello, Houston? We’ve got a glitch in the system. Legendary sportscaster Chet Coppock joined the show today to discuss his new book, “Your Dime, My Dance Floor: Chet Coppock In Pursuit Of Chet Coppock.” Managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben gives our weekly roundup of TV news. We also welcomed our newest addition to the WGN Radio family, Kathy Hart!

