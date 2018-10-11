Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/18: Goodbye Google+, Rebranding Logos, & IL’s State Fiscal Ranking
Google+ was the social media platform that never really stuck and now it’s going away for good. Ilyce Glink (CEO of Best Money Moves) filled in for Steve Bertrand and kicked the show off with Rochelle Garner to learn about one of Google’s biggest flubs along with other CNET stories of the week. Ross Kimbarovsky took some time to look back at the Dunkin Donuts name change along with other logo/branding adjustments, Maria LaMagna explained why some employees should be receiving their paychecks on a daily or weekly basis, and Eileen Norcross reminded us that Illinois is at the bottom of the fiscal ranking list, but there will hopefully be a change on the horizon.