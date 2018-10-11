× WGN Nightside 10/10/18 | Jane Monzures talks nutrition, ghost whispering and Halloween decorations

Tonight on the Nightside:

Jane Monzures steps in to take you all the way to 1a with help from Andrea Darlas and more!

First, meteorologist Bob Henson from The Weather Channel updates us on the effects of Hurricane Michael on the Florida Panhandle and the rest of the country.

Dr. Susan Shumsky, author of “Divine Revelations”, joins Jane by phone to talk about our spectral experiences and what it can mean for our loved ones beyond the grave.

Finally, nutritionist and WGN TV contributor Dawn Jackson Blatner drops in to give us her dos and dont’s for managing our cholesterol and how we can mitigate or even eliminate the negative effects of high cholesterol.