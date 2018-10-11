× Want to lower your utility bills and win a $100? The Citizens Utility Board is here for you!

The Citizens Utility Board is a wonderful organization that works to lower rates and get better service from the state’s utility companies saving people over 20 billion dollars in the process.

In honor of Energy Awareness month, CUB has to put together a quiz and everyone who takes it gets entered to win $100.

Communications Director Jim Chilsen discusses that, CUB’s call to AT&T to reinstate a low income customer discount and more with Nick Digilio.

