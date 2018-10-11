× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 17 | Parenting a transgender or gender-fluid child

In September of 2018 the American Academy of Pediatrics published a policy statement calling for gender-affirming health care for all transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth. The policy is aimed at pediatricians trying to promote the health and positive development of young people who identify as TGD.

uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos admit this topic is unchartered territory for them, so they asked two parents of trans and gender-fluid kids to help them learn. Leonard Su and Liz Carlson explain the process of parenting children in flux.

