× Thought Leader John Horton: What You Should Know About The Spike In Mortgage Application Fraud

Rates are on the rise again and we all know that one of the biggest industries that will be impacted by this is the real estate industry. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) began the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation with how things are looking from the inside of the mortgage market with John Horton (SVP & Sr. Residential Sales Manager in The Chicago Region at Associated Bank) but also made sure listeners were aware of the spike in mortgage application fraud.