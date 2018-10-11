× The Opening Bell 10/11/18: AP Science on The U.N. Global Warming Report

The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader stepped in the studio to chat with Steve Grzanich and that thought leader, John Horton (SVP & Sr. Residential Sales Manager in The Chicago Region at Associated Bank), shared what he’s seeing as mortgage rates are back on the rise along with a surprise spike in mortgage fraud going on around the country. Seth Borenstein (Science Writer at Associated Press) then shared the latest on the climate change report issued from the UN which paints a bleak picture, starting at 19:10.