× The John Williams Full Show 10.11.18: Movies that made you cry, Baby Trump, Hurricane Michael, Chicago Ideas Week, a job fair

After going to see “A Star is Born” with his wife, John asks you what movies have made you cry. Plus, People’s Motorcade Founder Jim Girvan joins the show to talk about his Baby Trump balloon, which will be joining those marching in the March to the Polls 2018 this Saturday. John invites Tom Skilling to give an update on Hurricane Michael, which tore through Florida, causing devastating damage within just a matter of hours. And, Rolling Stone Senior Writer Jamil Smith talks about his upcoming Chicago Ideas Week discussion. Finally, Congresswoman Robin Kelly invites you to her hiring fair next week.