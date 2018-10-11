The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (10/11/18): “It’s pouring rain, my car battery just died, the left wants my head, I’m stuck out on Archer Avenue with a bag of bacon buns and a half pack of smokes. Let’s do a podcast!”

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 12: Lightning strike above downtown on June 12, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. A massive storm system with heavy rain, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes is expected to move into Illinois and much of the central part of the Midwest today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 16 (10/11/18): John Kass takes to the streets of Chicago in search of some “bacon bun therapy” after a long couple of weeks covering the Jason Van Dyke trial. Unfortunately, Kasso has a breakdown in the rain thinking about civility in politics, herd mentality, and the politics of natural disasters.

