× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (10/11/18): “It’s pouring rain, my car battery just died, the left wants my head, I’m stuck out on Archer Avenue with a bag of bacon buns and a half pack of smokes. Let’s do a podcast!”

The Chicago Way On the Street, Episode 16 (10/11/18): John Kass takes to the streets of Chicago in search of some “bacon bun therapy” after a long couple of weeks covering the Jason Van Dyke trial. Unfortunately, Kasso has a breakdown in the rain thinking about civility in politics, herd mentality, and the politics of natural disasters.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3555680/3555680_2018-10-11-181420.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here