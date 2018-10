× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.11.18: You can’t sell your uncle

What a crazy Thursday. We covered a little politics, a little hockey and a little theater. Pete Zimmerman shares the story of a bit gone wrong during a video shoot for the show yesterday. Dean Richards checked in from the WGN TV newsroom as they welcomed back their leader, Jen Lyons. Greg Flamm brought us another fun round of Swap Meet. And John Hayden talks about how fun it is to be a Blackhawk right now.