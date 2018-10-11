Roe Conn Full Show (10/11/18): Roeper reviews “First Man,” the Top Five@5 feats. an emotional support squirrel incident, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, October 11th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte reports on the news of day, DailyMail’s Geoff Earle has the latest on Kanye Wests’ bizarre meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump, Tom Skilling forecasts freezing temperatures, ABC’s Alex Stone has details on an aborted Russian rocket that endangered a cosmonaut & astronaut, the Top Five@5 features an “emotional support squirrel,” and Richard Roeper reviews: “First Man” -the remarkable story of Neil Armstong’s (Ryan Gosling) life, directed by Damien Chazelle; “Bad Times at the El Royale” -seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have one last shot at redemption – before everything goes to hell (Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson); “The Hate U Give” -a star witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right (Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall).
