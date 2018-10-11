× Roe Conn Full Show (10/10/18): Tom Skilling looks at the data behind Hurricane Michael, Scott King plays News or Ruse, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, October 11th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon reports on changes to the ‘Obamacare’ exchanges in Illinois, Tom Skilling talks about the historic ranking of Hurricane Michael, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva -Susan Schmidt looks at what caused a 831 point drop on the Dow, Fox32’s Mike Flannery breaks down the latest polls in the race for Illinois Governor, the Top Five@5 remembers the legacy of Chicago newsman Warner Saunders, ABC’s Pete Combs reports from Panama City on the devastation left by Hurricane Michael, and WGN Blackhawks Insider Scott King plays ‘News or Ruse.’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3555313/roe-and-anna-full-show-10-10-18_2018-10-10-203513.64kmono.mp3

