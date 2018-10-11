Nick Digilio 10.10.18: Rick Gieser, Matthew Hoffman, Jim Chilsen, Rock Hall
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ An all hockey edition of Sports Songs with Rick Gieser
Hour 2:
+ More sports songs with Rick Gieser
+ Matthew Hoffman on their upcoming screening of Bride of Frankenstein with Sara Karloff
Hour 3:
+ Jim Chilsen of The Citizens Utility Board on lowering your utility bill and a way to win $100
+ The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Hour 4:
+ The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees continued
+ Mary VanDevelde on the AMA’s
