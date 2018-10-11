× Nick Digilio 10.10.18: Rick Gieser, Matthew Hoffman, Jim Chilsen, Rock Hall

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ An all hockey edition of Sports Songs with Rick Gieser

Hour 2:

+ More sports songs with Rick Gieser

+ Matthew Hoffman on their upcoming screening of Bride of Frankenstein with Sara Karloff

Hour 3:

+ Jim Chilsen of The Citizens Utility Board on lowering your utility bill and a way to win $100

+ The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Hour 4:

+ The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees continued

+ Mary VanDevelde on the AMA’s

