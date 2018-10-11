× Mincing Rascals 10.11.18: President Trump’s op-ed, “A Scary Time,” JB Pritzker “a trust fund baby”

Mincing Rascals is John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They begin the show by talking about the President’s op-ed in USA Today and what is to be learned about fact-checking. And, they judge Brett Kavanaugh’s performance when he swore in to become the next Supreme Court justice. Then, they move on to discuss the song Trump’s recent comment about the world young men live in today. The Rascals decide who’s proving himself better to become – or stay – the governor of Illinois.

Patti recommends Feuding Fan Dancers: Faith Bacon, Sally Rand, and the Golden Age of the Showgirl by Leslie Harter Zemeckis

Eric recommends Madison Hopkins’ “As Tons of Chicago Recycling Go to Dumps, a Private Firm Is Paid Twice”

Justin recommends “Art and Design Chicago” on WTTW.

John recommends listening to “A Scary Time” by Lynzy Lab and reading The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis.