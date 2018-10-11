× Lou Manfredini Sets Sail for Alaska, June 5-12, 2019

Set sail for Alaska! Join Lou Manfredini on an Alaskan cruise aboard the Regent Seven Seas Mariner, June 5 – 12, 2019.

The 7-night luxury cruise embarks from Anchorage (Seward) and ends in Vancouver. On the itinerary, visit the Mendenhall and Hubbard glaciers, enjoy a full day at sea cruising the Inside Passage, visit Alaska’s capital Juneau as well as Ketchikan and other port towns to enjoy a taste of Alaskan life.

Take a train up the Gold Rush Trail, try salmon fishing, kayaking or take a sea plane ride. There’s so many free shore excursions to pique your interest and satisfy your sense of adventure on this once-in-a-lifetime trip!

The luxurious Mariner offers spacious staterooms and impeccable service. Enjoy several choices of restaurants serving award-winning cuisine, nightly entertainment and pre-dinner cocktail parties.

On-board gratuities, champagne, premium wine, beer and spirits throughout the ship are also included.

Special fares from $5,299 per person based on double occupancy. Book your stateroom today. Contact Kelly Cruises at 630-990-1111 or www.kellycruises.com.