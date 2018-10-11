× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 181: Week 6 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are rested and ready to go after the bye week. They start out by talking about how good this Bears team can be, and whether playoff aspirations are realistic or not. The guys preview the upcoming game in Miami against the Dolphins. Plus, Jahns has a jam-packed schedule and Hoge thinks a Bears “special teamer” should be getting more playing time. The guys wrap the show with picks against the spread for both college and pro football games.

