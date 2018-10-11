× Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Julie Morita: How to talk to your kids about e-cigarettes and tobacco

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita joined the Bill and Wendy show this morning to talk about the city’s latest effort to curb youth smoking, vaping and use of e-cigarette tobacco products. Dr. Morita also answers common flu-related questions on everything from flu shots to watching for signs and symptoms.

